High school football players, other students face charges after attack in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say four high schoolers are facing assault charges after an attack broke out over the summer at a city park.

Mesa officers responded on Aug. 11 after a parent of a Mountain View High School student told a school resource officer at Westwood High School that there had been a video showing an assault. Shortly after, police identified the 17-year-old victim and spoke to him and his mother. The teen told police he had not reported it for fear of being targeted again and said the fight had occurred at Mountain View Park over the summer. His mother told authorities that she wanted to press charges. Officers later went to Mountain View and showed the video to the school resource officer, who identified one of the four suspects. That student was now attending Red Mountain High School, where another student was also identified. Police say the two other students were found and are attending different high schools, but it’s unknown which ones.

Red Mountain High sent a statement to Arizona’s Family, which reads in part: “The two student-athletes on the Red Mountain football team charged are currently being addressed appropriately by the Mesa Public Schools administration per the Mesa Public Schools athletic code of conduct.”

One suspect, identified as a 16-year-old, is facing aggravated assault charges. The other three, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, face assault charges. No names will be released because all will be tried as minors.

