Gradual cool down coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for cloudy skies to start the day in the Valley, with mostly sunny skies returning by the afternoon. We’ll see a high of 101 degrees today, which is just slightly above average for this time of year in Phoenix.

High pressure continues to weaken over our region, thanks to two troughs of low pressure off the West Coast. A weak low off the California coast will be absorbed by a stronger area of low pressure dropping out of the Pacific Northwest. This low will then push by to the north of Arizona over the weekend. We’ll see breezy conditions ahead of that across the state today and tomorrow. Gusts tomorrow could reach 35 miles per hour in the higher elevations.

Over the weekend, this storm system brings just enough moisture for a slim chance for isolated showers in the high country. The Valley will stay dry but enjoy some cooler temperatures. Look for morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s this weekend, with afternoon highs near 96 degrees Friday and Saturday, and near 99 degrees on Sunday.

Warmer weather is likely to return next week, with slightly above average temperatures near about 102 degrees.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.