Gas prices still up after Labor Day; Surprise Squad helps offer relief in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Traditionally, gas prices are lower after Labor Day, but that’s not the case this year. Instead of going down, prices are going up.

While the nationwide average price of a gallon of gas is $3.88, in Maricopa County it’s even higher, closer to to $5.00 per gallon. That’s why Gibby Parra and the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad went to a Fry’s Fuel Center in the Sunnyslope neighborhood to help people out at the pumps.

Gibby first approached a woman named Naomi as she was getting out of her car. She was unsure at first, but once he told her gas was on him, she smiled and said that would be great. Gibby found a man at a nearby pump filling up his work truck. That man was also all smiles when he found out the Surprise Squad was paying for it.

A woman named Twyla overheard Gibby and flagged him over for some free gas herself. She told Gibby she only put in $15 worth of gas but would have preferred to put in $30. Gibby insisted that she top off her tank.

He next approached two women in a minivan. The driver told him she could only afford to put in a little bit of gas and not fill it up all the way. When Gibby heard this, he insisted she fill it up all the way.

Gibby wrapped up the fun by walking up to a woman who had just started to fill her tank. He told her to hit cancel because he was taking care of it for her. He asked if the high cost of gas was impacting her budget. She said it was and that she had to go to discount stores to help make ends meet.

“Here’s what I’m going to do,” Gibby said with a smile as he pulled out an unused gift car. “Not only am I going to fill up your tank, but here’s $200 right here. All part of our Valley Toyota Dealers and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad. Buy whatever you want, hopefully that helps out.”

“What a lucky day for me,” she replied with a big grin.

