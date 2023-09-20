Your Life
Cooling trend coming to the Phoenix area after cloudy Wednesday

A bit breezy Thursday
It was a somewhat cloudy day on Wednesday.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A cloudy Wednesday morning across most of the state as moisture streamed up from the Pacific, fueled somewhat by Tropical Storm Kenneth and an upper-level, cut-off low off the California coastline. Look for a mild night on Wednesday with overnight lows in the low 70s with a breezy wind out of the southwest. Sunny skies for the most part will return Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures as a powerful low starts to drop south from the Pacific Northwest. The pressure change will bring up wind speeds statewide, with a lake wind advisory in effect for Lake Mead, Bullhead City, Oatman and the Mohave Valley. Highs will be slightly below average, in the upper 90s.

More clouds will stream in from the southwest on Friday as Kenneth pushes west into cooler Pacific waters. Highs Friday and Saturday should be in the mid 90s, but triple digits will be back by Sunday and into early next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

