Bicyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run in Arizona City

Deputies say the bicyclist was hit sometime between 5 and 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Arizona City.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a bicyclist was westbound on Battaglia Drive near Yucatan Road when they were hit sometime between 5 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect is driving a white SUV or pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO at (520) 866-5111.

