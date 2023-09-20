Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona’s Family Original with Yetta Gibson

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In a new Arizona’s Family Original with Yetta Gibson, we take you behind the scenes with famous celebrities, personalities and influencers to bring you their backstories. Yetta asks the real questions on all our minds - nothing is off-limits! You’ll also have an all-access pass to the life of luxury, the places normally closed off in a journey that will leave you feeling informed, inspired and entertained!

In this episode, Yetta talks to Brett Hardt about his dream home, Big Daws about YouTube fame and gymnast MyKayla Skinner about her journey to the Olympics.

You can watch this live on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 8:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

Just Roughin' It
Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: Just Roughin’ It - Take a hike, AZ!
Jevin Hodge and Marcus Dell’Artino
Politics Unplugged Podcast: Jevin Hodge and Marcus Dell’Artino
Avoiding the Most Common Adoption Scams
On Your Side Podcast: Avoiding the Most Common Adoption Scams
ASU vs. Fresno State Preview
Speak of the Devils Podcast: Testing the depth & ASU vs. Fresno State preview