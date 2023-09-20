Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates

People living in parts of Pinal and Maricopa counties say this month's power bill is way more than usual and feel rates were unfairly increased.
By Casey Torres
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - People living in parts of Pinal and Maricopa counties feel taken advantage of as the San Carlos Irrigation Project (SCIP), a federally-owned company, raised its rates.

Several emails from customers were sent to Arizona’s Family, especially from people living in Florence and Coolidge. They say the SCIP is their only option for power in the area, but since it’s run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), there’s no state oversight.

Judy Ray, a Florence resident, said she’s been an SCIP customer for over a decade and never had a problem. However, in the past several weeks, things have changed. “It’s been a nightmare,” said Ray.

She said her September electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months, reaching about $470. Ray explained she’s on a fixed income and cannot work due to being wheelchair-bound. “It’s scary. Frankly, I’m scared. What am I going to do?” said Ray.

Her neighbors, Irene Klinakis and Nick Tsalikis were also shocked when they received their nearly $700 bill. At first, Klinakis blamed Tsalikis for using too much electricity. However, she later learned it wasn’t. “I totally understand that prices are going up. I mean, everything is going up. But for us, as customers, it doesn’t necessarily mean our salaries are going up either,” said Klinakis.

Attorney Brad Miller, who is representing several SCIP customers, explained why the power utility company doesn’t follow the same rules as other companies in the state. “So in this case, federal law allows them to just put out a notice on their website or local newspaper and say, ‘We’re going to adjust it. That’s it.’ And that’s exactly what they did in this particular case,” said Miller. He explained the higher rates were supposed to start this month but ended up being backdated to August.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the BIA and was pointed to an online notice stating it would reimburse customers who had already paid their August bill.

However, customers say other problems remain, including no state oversight for the BIA. “It’s basically about letting the big guy get away with what they want,” said Ray.

Republican Rep. Eli Crane is joining their fight. His team shared a letter he sent to the BIA on Tuesday.

There will be a meeting at the Florence Community Library on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Arizona’s Family is told a staff member for Crane will be there, and San Carlos Apache Tribe members will attend virtually.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

After a number of complaints from neighbors, the Arizona Department of Health Services is...
Arizona health department investigating Phoenix detox center
ADOT has to look at increasing the speed limit on I-17 due to a new state law.
Safety advocate weighs in on I-17 speed limit change being considered by ADOT
People living in parts of Pinal and Maricopa counties say this month's power bill is way more...
Arizona community shocked by high electric bills
Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 36th Street and McDowell Road.
Man dead after shooting in east Phoenix