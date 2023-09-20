30 people evacuated as crews fight blaze at Mesa law office

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Mesa law office Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters say the blaze started on the office’s roof near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive and that 30 employees were evacuated.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, with more units and crews requested. Officials say no injuries to employees or firefighters have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

