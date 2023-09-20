Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

30 people evacuated as crews fight blaze at Mesa law office

The roof at a law office in Mesa caught fire and about 30 people had to be evacuated Wednesday...
The roof at a law office in Mesa caught fire and about 30 people had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 20, 2023.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Mesa law office Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters say the blaze started on the office’s roof near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive and that 30 employees were evacuated.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, with more units and crews requested. Officials say no injuries to employees or firefighters have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

Deputies say the bicyclist was hit sometime between 5 and 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run in Arizona City
The collision happened near Desert Cove Avenue and Tatum Boulevard, north of Shea Boulevard.
3 people struck by a car in north Phoenix; driver hospitalized
Major exhibition explores the history of Barbie and her influence on fashion and pop culture,
Phoenix Art Museum to present ‘Barbie: A Cultural Icon’ on Valentine’s Day
Sherman George was estranged from his family and was last seen in 1994.
Body found in shallow grave near Kingman in 1996 identified as Army veteran