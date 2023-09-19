Two men arrested after alleged armed robbery in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men have been arrested after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint in Mesa on Monday night.

Mesa police officers were called to an area near Ellsworth and Guadalupe roads after a caller said three men robbed someone at gunpoint and left in a white car. Officers soon found the vehicle matching the description on a nearby freeway, then pulled it over and detained two men inside. Witnesses also helped to positively identify the men in the car as the ones involved in the robbery.

Mesa police arrested the men, but it’s unclear if a third suspect has been identified. The possible charges they are facing have not been released.

