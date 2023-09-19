Toddler in critical condition after being left alone in car in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 3-year-old is in the hospital after being left alone in a car on Sunday in Litchfield Park. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a neighborhood near El Mirage Road and Bethany Home Road just before 7:30 p.m. That’s where they found the child unconscious in the car. The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable but in critical condition as of 6 p.m. Monday, MCSO said.

It’s unclear how long the child was left in the car. High temperatures reached triple digits on Sunday. An investigation is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.