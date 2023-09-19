Your Life
Suspect arrested after 2 teens shot at Chandler park

Two teens have been released from a hospital after a shooting at a Chandler park last Friday.
Two teens have been released from a hospital after a shooting at a Chandler park last Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Police say a suspect has been arrested after two teens were shot at a park in Chandler last week.

Officers were called to a shooting around 3 p.m. Friday at a park near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard. There, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. Police also located a second teen who had been shot, and both were taken to a hospital. Both have since been treated and released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if officers are looking for any suspects.

Detectives were able to identify another teen as the suspect, and he was arrested on Sunday. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail for aggravated assault and weapons charges. It’s unclear if the suspect and victims knew each other.

