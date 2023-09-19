Shooting on Gila River reservation leaves 2 people seriously hurt

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon on the Gila River reservation.

Just before 3:30 p.m., multiple police officers and firefighters responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Ocotillo and Old Price roads near the reservation’s border with Chandler. There, they located two victims who had been shot. Fire officials say both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Chandler police say a suspect has been taken into custody and that there is no threat to the surrounding area. Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper shows multiple police units and crime scene tape in a parking lot.

Officers have closed off the immediate area. Check back for updates.

