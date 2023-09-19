Your Life
Road in Avondale closed off after 3-vehicle crash spills paint

Two pickup trucks and an SUV collided Tuesday morning, Sept. 19, 2023 in Avondale, near 127th...
Two pickup trucks and an SUV collided Tuesday morning, Sept. 19, 2023 in Avondale, near 127th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two women and a man are in a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Avondale.

Video from the scene shows two pickup trucks and an SUV are involved in the collision on Lower Buckeye Road near 127th Avenue. Each vehicle has major front-end damage, and one of the trucks was carrying several buckets of white paint. A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says all three people had to be rescued from their respective vehicles. All three have non-life-threatening injuries, according to MCSO.

Two pickup trucks and an SUV collided Tuesday morning, Sept. 19, 2023, in Avondale, near 127th...
Two pickup trucks and an SUV collided Tuesday morning, Sept. 19, 2023, in Avondale, near 127th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.(Arizona's Family)

The area is closed off as MCSO investigates what led to the crash. There is no information on whether impairment or distracted driving are factors.

