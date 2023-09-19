Your Life
Residents on high alert after multiple cars burglarized in Goodyear neighborhood

Police say at least 8 cars were burglarized in Goodyear's Estrella Mountain Ranch Community between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday. Courtesy: Goodyear Police Dept.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after multiple vehicles were burglarized in a Goodyear neighborhood overnight.

Between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday, Goodyear police say at least eight vehicles were burglarized in the Estrella Mountain Ranch community. Video captured on a Ring surveillance camera shows a group of at least four suspects walking through a neighborhood, pulling on car doors. If the doors are locked, they move on.

If you were a victim of a similar crime in Goodyear, call police at (623) 932-1220. Officers remind residents to avoid leaving valuables and firearms in cars, lock the doors and park in a well-lit area if a garage is not an option.

