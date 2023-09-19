Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Recent attacks highlight need for better cybersecurity

Former Arizona Homeland Security head explains
Recent high-profile cyber attacks have affected a big casino in Las Vegas and cleaning supply company Clorox.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When you go to the store, you may notice some Clorox products are in short supply. The company says its manufacturing operations are still not up to speed following a cybersecurity attack that was detected last month.

Last week, a cyber attack hit MGM Resorts — slot machines went down, as well as the company’s computers and phone lines. Ceasar’s Entertainment was also hit by the attack. The company said attackers got some customer data, including driver’s licenses and social security numbers.

“It’s a huge deal. This is modern terrorism at its worst,” said Tim Roemer, a cyber security expert at GMI and the former head of homeland security for the state of Arizona. “Cyber security is not just a digital problem. It’s not just a virtual problem. There are really real physical consequences to these attacks.”

Data, money, and the supply chain are all at risk, and according to Roemer, criminals often get what they want by exploiting weak links in companies. “More than likely, the cyber attack that took down MGM is a vishing attack — that’s ‘voice phishing,’” Roemer said. “A criminal uses social engineering to find out information about someone online. They start placing phone calls. Over the phone, they start imitating employees of an IT dept in order to gain trust and access to passwords and accounts. Once you’re in, that’s when you can own your target.”

To protect against vishing attacks, don’t give out information about yourself or your employer online or over the phone. If someone calls and asks for information or passwords, hang up and verify the source of the call.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

The cyber attack on Clorox has drastically hindered the company, having workers process orders...
High profile cyber attacks and what Arizonans can do to protect themselves
Peta filed a complaint against the Buckeye livestock auction that sold the wallaby that escaped...
Complaint filed against livestock auction that sold 'Wally' the wallaby
PETA said to sell wallabies, Murphy’s needs to be licensed under the Animal Welfare Act, and...
PETA files complaint against Buckeye livestock auction where escaped wallaby was purchased
Today, Nicole Witt joins us on the On Your Side podcast. She is the executive director of The...
On Your Side Podcast Preview: Adoption Scams