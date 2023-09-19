Your Life
Phoenix couple perplexed after finding roof tiles mysteriously torn up

The homeowner says she was working inside her home office when it felt like her house was being pushed forward, then noticed her roof was damaged.
By Angie Koehle
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Lisa Sikorski was working in her upstairs office last Friday afternoon when she first heard and felt what sounded like a truck barreling toward her house.

“It got really, really strong,” Sikorski said. She said even her one dog, who typically isn’t bothered by storms, came running. The commotion lasted about 15 seconds and then was over.

“I had the sensation the house was moving forward. I knew it wasn’t, but it felt like I was on a mudslide or something,” said Sikorski.

Sikorski assumed it was blasting nearby. She also assumed her neighbors heard it, but they didn’t. A neighbor did, however, notice her roof tiles were in shambles that afternoon. She and her husband said it looked like something hit the roof, possibly debris from a plane or a meteorite. There were two separate spots on the roof with displaced tiles.

Kevin Bowland from All About Roofing LLC came out to survey the damage in person. He didn’t find any foreign object but believes it may have been some sort of weather event.

“It’s just a downward wind that comes in and it lifts the tiles,” Bowland said.

Bowland said he didn’t see any holes in the roof or points of impact. “The tile is all over, but the batten is in place and the underlayment is still tacked down,” he said.

We asked Arizona’s Family meteorologist Royal Norman what he thought, and he said if it was a weather event, it would likely be a dust devil. Sikorski and her husband plan to get a couple more opinions just to be sure it wasn’t something else.

