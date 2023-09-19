Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Once-exposed boats in Lake Mead covered by water again, but progress is minimal amid drought

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boats at the bottom of Lake Mead that were exposed by dwindling lake levels are finally underwater again, but the recovery is relatively small compared to the severity of the drought.

In the summer of 2022, folks flocked to a upright boat in Lake Mead. YouTubers “Sin City Outdoors” documented the dramatic fall of lake levels as it dwindled to a historic 1,040 feet. FOX5 covered their efforts to document the numerous boats that emerged from the deep, including a historic WWII vessel.

Adrian Montero, Jr. showed FOX5 the upright boat from late last week: it is completely submerged in water, save for a fishing pole with an American flag to warn boaters of the submerged vessel. The WWII vessel is completely underwater as well, as levels have risen 26 feet to 1,066 feet. The progress is thanks to a wet winter and large releases from Glen Canyon Dam.

“Only the future will tell if it’s going to continue to rise or drop. Obviously, the lake is still way down from where it once was. So I guess it’s just a waiting game,” Montero, Jr. said. “We’re definitely moving forward in a positive way. And I definitely want to see it continue to go that way,” he said.

The lake is 34% full. If it were to reach capacity, water levels would be 1,229 feet.

UCLA scientists explained the impact of climate change: 10 trillion gallons of water have disappeared from the Colorado River from 2001 to 2021-- roughly the size of the capacity of Lake Mead.

“The fact that warming removed as much water from the basin as the size of Lake Mead itself during the recent megadrought is a wakeup call to the climate change impacts we are living today,” said study leader Benjamin Bass in a press release announcement for the study, which appeared in the journal Water Resources Research.

Tough cuts are coming to mitigate water loss: in May, California, Nevada and Arizona agreed to save 1 trillion gallons of water through 2026.

The Bureau of Reclamation is publishing comments for suggestions on how to conserve water past 2026. FOX5 told you about a proposal to drain Lake Powell to fill Lake Mead; even if that proposal was carried out today, water levels throughout the Colorado River system are so depleted, it would only be 70% full.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

Ray Krone in court in the 1990s on the left and him now in 2023.
Exonerated man in Arizona’s ‘Snaggletooth Killer’ case back in national spotlight
The light rail experience is different for everybody.
High crime rate on Phoenix-area light rail trains renews calls for better security
The Flagstaff minimum wage is expected to increase by 60 cents next year and some small...
Some Flagstaff small businesses struggling with increased wages
Valley Metro reported 113 assaults between passengers and 37 assaults on their security guards...
Push to make the light rail safer
Alexander Ruben Delcid is facing five charges, including second-degree murder.
Yuma man charged with killing pregnant woman