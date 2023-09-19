Mild weather on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The day is off to another nice start, with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the Valley. Temperatures have dropped to the low 40s in parts of the high country under clear skies with light winds. Near-normal afternoon highs are expected today. For the Valley, that means about 100 degrees this afternoon.

A couple of areas of low pressure off the West Coast are helping to displace the high pressure that’s been over our region and push it south. Dry air from the west will keep our weather pattern pretty quiet for the rest of this week and into the weekend. We’ll get a few rounds of clouds over the next few days and also some wind on Thursday. The breezes flow as an area of low pressure sweeps by to our north. In the Valley, look for gusts of up to 35 miles per hour on Thursday.

Temperatures cool off even more by the end of this week and into the weekend, when afternoon highs drop to the mid-90s and morning lows will be in the low 60s to low 70s around the Valley. No rain is expected for the next 7 days.

