Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mild weather on the way

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Tuesday 09/19/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The day is off to another nice start, with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the Valley. Temperatures have dropped to the low 40s in parts of the high country under clear skies with light winds. Near-normal afternoon highs are expected today. For the Valley, that means about 100 degrees this afternoon.

A couple of areas of low pressure off the West Coast are helping to displace the high pressure that’s been over our region and push it south. Dry air from the west will keep our weather pattern pretty quiet for the rest of this week and into the weekend. We’ll get a few rounds of clouds over the next few days and also some wind on Thursday. The breezes flow as an area of low pressure sweeps by to our north. In the Valley, look for gusts of up to 35 miles per hour on Thursday.

Temperatures cool off even more by the end of this week and into the weekend, when afternoon highs drop to the mid-90s and morning lows will be in the low 60s to low 70s around the Valley. No rain is expected for the next 7 days.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Tuesday 09/19/23
Fall breezes flowing through Arizona with no rain
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Monday, 9/18/2023.
Cool down ahead for metro Phoenix as temps drop into the 90s
First Alert Weather Update for 4 p.m. Monday 09/18/23
Below-average temperatures are on the horizon for Phoenix area
The comfortable weather will stick with us through the weekend.
A nice weekend ahead with temperature drops into the 90s