Man seriously hurt after being struck by hit-and-run driver in north Phoenix

Police responded to the area of Bell Road just east of I-17 around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Police responded to the area of Bell Road just east of I-17 around 9 a.m. Tuesday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was seriously injured in north Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 26th Avenue and Bell Road, just east of Interstate 17, around 9 a.m. and arrived to find a man who had been hit by a car that fled the scene. The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to Phoenix police, the suspect hit the man and then a water main before leaving the area. No descriptions have been released of the driver or vehicle involved.

