Man found dead in street near elementary, middle schools in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning in west Phoenix. Police were called out around 4:15 a.m. to 37th Avenue and Tuckey Lane, in a neighborhood south of Glendale Avenue, to a report of an injured person. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot in the road. Fire department paramedics declared the man dead on the scene.

The body was found east of an elementary and middle school, as well as two churches. Police haven’t been able to identify a suspect yet, and detectives are investigating. Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to call the department at (602) 262-6151 or report information to silent witness a 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

