Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man found dead in street near elementary, middle schools in Phoenix

A man was found dead on a street with signs he was shot. He was located near an elementary...
A man was found dead on a street with signs he was shot. He was located near an elementary school and middle school in Phoenix, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning in west Phoenix. Police were called out around 4:15 a.m. to 37th Avenue and Tuckey Lane, in a neighborhood south of Glendale Avenue, to a report of an injured person. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot in the road. Fire department paramedics declared the man dead on the scene.

The body was found east of an elementary and middle school, as well as two churches. Police haven’t been able to identify a suspect yet, and detectives are investigating. Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to call the department at (602) 262-6151 or report information to silent witness a 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

Younger age groups are seeing a rise in cancer rates.
Arizona oncologist on rising cancer rates in younger age groups
Gas prices in Arizona rose again.
Gas prices rise when they typically fall in Arizona this time of year
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Tuesday 09/19/23
Fall breezes flowing through Arizona with no rain
The Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program is increasing donations to Arizona...
Applications open for Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl’s Wishes for Teachers program in Arizona