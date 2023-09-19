Your Life
Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: Just Roughin’ It - Take a hike, AZ!

Hit the road less traveled
Just Roughin' It
Just Roughin' It(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Debbie Hendricks grew up in Arizona and learned to enjoy our state’s beauty at a very young age. Debbie and her husband Ray started an adventure company which then turned into an outdoor retail business, offering everything you need from a backpacking trip to a day hike. Debbie gives us some “pro tips” on which hikes have the best sunrises and sunsets and which are the least traveled—yet a must do!!

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts

