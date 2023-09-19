Your Life
Fall-like weather ahead for Phoenix, other parts of Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Tuesday 09/19/23
By Royal Norman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The weather pattern is transitioning between a ridge of high pressure, which brought us the hot weekend temperatures, and a trough of low pressure off the coast of California. That low, which is essentially cut off from the main jet stream, is going to be reabsorbed into a stronger low-pressure system dropping out of the Pacific Northwest with some legit Canadian air.

That’s going to be the system that brings us much cooler temperatures and a few showers in northern Arizona. We are no longer even looking for any kind of monsoon flow at this point. Monsoon 2023 has sailed.

As that storm passes to the north of Arizona at the end of the week and into the weekend, we will see winds pick up statewide, especially in northern Arizona. We’ll have breezy times in the Valley as well. Fall officially starts at 11:49 p.m. MST on Friday, but the first full day of fall for us is Saturday.

On this day in 1999, a strong microburst hit Apache Junction and east Mesa, which resulted in $30 million in damage. The state prison at Florence also suffered wind damage.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

