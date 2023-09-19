City of Phoenix announces new improvements to Solano Park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The city of Phoenix unveiled new improvements on Monday to Solano Park by adding a new skate park, pickleball courts, and a resurfaced basketball court. The project has been in the works since 2019 in hopes that the park can become a more family-friendly place for nearby neighborhoods and schools. “When something like this comes to the park, the kids see it. They want to be in it. They want to live this every day, and they deserve to be able to use their park,” said Michael Robert, the superintendent of the Osborn School District.

The city plans to add more to the park, including a full pipe to create a fun and skate-friendly park. “Just to see the community coming out again and feeling safe and feeling happy to come out and do some exercise here at the park is pretty awesome,” said Phoenix City Councilwoman Betty Guardado, who represents District 5.

