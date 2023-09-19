Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

City of Phoenix announces new improvements to Solano Park

City officials hope the improvements make it a safer place for families.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The city of Phoenix unveiled new improvements on Monday to Solano Park by adding a new skate park, pickleball courts, and a resurfaced basketball court. The project has been in the works since 2019 in hopes that the park can become a more family-friendly place for nearby neighborhoods and schools. “When something like this comes to the park, the kids see it. They want to be in it. They want to live this every day, and they deserve to be able to use their park,” said Michael Robert, the superintendent of the Osborn School District.

The city plans to add more to the park, including a full pipe to create a fun and skate-friendly park. “Just to see the community coming out again and feeling safe and feeling happy to come out and do some exercise here at the park is pretty awesome,” said Phoenix City Councilwoman Betty Guardado, who represents District 5.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

The homeowner says she was working inside her home office when it felt like her house was being...
Phoenix homeowners unsure what caused hole in their roof
The Department of Education is still deciding which grades can use the tutoring.
Educational leaders weigh in on tutoring program for pandemic-related learning loss
The owner of Turf Paradise, Jerry Simms, announced on Monday that he is retiring to spend more...
Turf Paradise to close after decades in Arizona
Peta filed a complaint against the Buckeye livestock auction that sold the wallaby that escaped...
Complaint filed against livestock auction that sold 'Wally' the wallaby