Chandler teen collecting crayons for Valley daycare

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Did you know that roughly 75,000 pounds of crayons are thrown out in landfills across the country every day? So it’s definitely Something Good when a Valley teen decides to make the world a better place, one crayon at a time.

Kristine Kim is a senior at Arizona College Prep High School in Chandler, and one of her passions is finding ways to improve the environmental waste situation. When she learned how tens of thousands of crayons are discarded and eventually end up in landfills, she decided to do something about it.

Now she goes around to area restaurants collecting used crayons that kids used while sitting at tables. Then Kristine donates them to ICAN, a free daycare center for vulnerable youth in the East Valley. She’s saved over 10,000 crayons so far!

She says the project not only helps to close the gap in educational resource inequity but also helps reduce environmental waste. And that is Something Good! Kristine hopes others will join her in the collection project and do good for Earth.

