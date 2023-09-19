Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Chandler teen collecting crayons for Valley daycare

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Kristine Kim is on a mission to provide kids with the resources they need while also helping to reduce environmental waste.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Did you know that roughly 75,000 pounds of crayons are thrown out in landfills across the country every day? So it’s definitely Something Good when a Valley teen decides to make the world a better place, one crayon at a time.

Kristine Kim is a senior at Arizona College Prep High School in Chandler, and one of her passions is finding ways to improve the environmental waste situation. When she learned how tens of thousands of crayons are discarded and eventually end up in landfills, she decided to do something about it.

Now she goes around to area restaurants collecting used crayons that kids used while sitting at tables. Then Kristine donates them to ICAN, a free daycare center for vulnerable youth in the East Valley. She’s saved over 10,000 crayons so far!

She says the project not only helps to close the gap in educational resource inequity but also helps reduce environmental waste. And that is Something Good! Kristine hopes others will join her in the collection project and do good for Earth.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

Kristine Kim is on a mission to collect crayons to give to a free daycare in Chandler
Chandler teen collects crayons for Valley daycare
The Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program is increasing donations to Arizona...
Applications open for Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl’s Wishes for Teachers program in Arizona
“I was one of the very few brown faces, and it surprised a lot of people that I used my name,...
Meet the Phoenix journalist who helped change the face and voice of TV news
The Phoenix Children's Hospital opened 40 years ago this week and we think that deserves...
Phoenix Children’s celebrates 40 years in the Valley