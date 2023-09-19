Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida

FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver...
FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver making a delivery on Monday.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — An Amazon driver is in serious condition after being bitten by a rattlesnake while making a delivery to a Florida home, officials said Tuesday.

The woman placed a box next to the home’s front door Monday evening when the eastern diamondback snake jumped out and bit her, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. She immediately became ill and called out for help.

She was taken to the hospital, where the sheriff’s office said she was in “very serious” condition Tuesday. Her name and age were not released. Officials caught the snake, and it was euthanized.

Eastern diamondbacks are common in the Southeast U.S. and are the largest rattlesnake. They can grow to about 7 feet (2 meters) in length, but are more commonly about 4 feet (1.2 meters). The toxinology.com website maintained by an Australian university says the eastern diamondback’s bite is fatal in 10% to 20% of cases if not treated.

Martin County is on Florida’s Atlantic coast just north of Palm Beach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
United Auto Workers threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, is charged with misdemeanor over Capitol riot
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/19/23
Arizona will get some clouds and wind through Thursday
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International...
Biden exhorts world leaders at the UN to stand up to Russia, warns not to let Ukraine ‘be carved up’