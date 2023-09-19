Agents helping Border Patrol process migrants, leading to longer wait times at border

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection said people crossing at U.S. Mexico ports of entry could experience wait time delays. Some CBP agents have been taken away from their normal duties to help the border patrol process a backload of migrants. On Monday, pedestrian and car lanes at the border crossing in Yuma were longer than usual.

Roberto Meraz said he crosses the border nearly every day by walking and he has never experienced a wait time as long as he did on Monday. CBP said people may experience longer-than-normal wait times and should plan accordingly. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nichols said in a statement on social media that the San Luis Port of Entry is vital to Yuma. He said he was working with federal partners to prevent any negative impacts.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.