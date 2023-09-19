2nd arrest made in 1996 rape of woman in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New court paperwork says police have arrested the second man involved in a rape cold case in Phoenix. Robert Silva was taken into custody on Monday. According to court documents, Silva’s uncle, David Alec Espindola, was arrested earlier this month.

Police say on Oct. 20, 1996, Espindola and Silva saw a 23-year-old woman walking on Van Buren Street and 30th Avenue and forced her into their car. She screamed, but Espindola allegedly hit her on the head with a pistol. She was later beaten unconscious. According to court documents, when she woke up, Espindola was raping her. When she tried to get away, Silva beat her with the gun on the head and shoulders, knocking her unconscious, police said. When she woke up again, Silva was raping her, according to court records. The victim was then kicked in the ribs multiple times. They finally let her go, and she flagged down a driver on Baseline Road near 16th Street.

She then went to the hospital. The victim said the flannel shirt she was wearing was the only thing they let her keep, and when she kicked Espindola in the face, he bled on it, court records said.

The case went cold until 2004, when there was a DNA match in a Phoenix case, but the suspects were unknown. In April 2005, Silva’s DNA had a match in the system to two cases while he was in prison in Texas. During an interview with investigators, he denied knowing about about the 1996 attack.

Three days later, DNA was collected from Espindola after a detective found out he had been arrested in the past while he and Silva were together in a car that matched the description of the car involved in the 1996 attack. Espindola was interviewed and admitted to driving the car and spending time with his nephew but denied all the allegations.

In June 2005, a lab determined the DNA found in the 1996 victim matched Silva’s DNA. It also found the DNA found on the victim’s flannel belonged to Espindola.

Silva turned himself into Phoenix Police headquarters on Monday after getting advice from her attorney. He didn’t answer any questions about the attack. He was booked into jail on one count of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping. His bond was set at $50,000. Court documents didn’t give any details about why it took so long to get Silva in custody.

As for Espindola, he was arrested on Sept. 5, 2023. He’s facing charges in connection to the 1996 rape and a second attack in May 1997.

David Espindola was booked into jail on four counts of sexual assault and two counts of kidnapping. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

