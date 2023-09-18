Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend during argument at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to an apartment complex near Thomas Road and Black Canyon Access highway, where they found a man who said his girlfriend had stabbed him. Officers soon detained RosaAngelica Valdez.

Police say Valdez and the man were arguing when she stabbed him. It is unknown if the man was taken to the hospital or what his condition is.

Valdez was booked on multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

