Suspect stabbed man in road rage incident in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to an alleged stabbing that happened Sunday afternoon in Scottsdale.

Police say that 57-year-old Norman A. Dominguez stabbed another man during an argument that turned into a fight around 2 p.m. The alleged fight happened in a 7-Eleven parking lot near McDowell and Granite Reef roads. Police say the conflict between the two men stemmed from a road rage incident on Loop 101. The suspect told police the victim cut him off, so he followed him to the 7-Eleven and approached with the pocketknife in his hand.

Police say Dominguez stabbed the victim’s belly, as well as made cuts to his hands and neck. Surveillance video shows Dominguez and the victim exchanging words as they both exited their vehicles. It then shows Dominguez slamming the victim’s driver-side door and the victim shoving Dominguez, court documents say. This was when Dominquez got up and allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife.

The victim was able to grab his cell phone from his vehicle and call 911 while going into the store. Dominguez followed, court docs say. Scottsdale police officers arrived shortly to stop the fight. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Dominguez was detained at the scene without incident. The two men did not know each other before the fight.

Dominguez was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and causing serious injury.

