Reward offered after man found dead in north Phoenix driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead last month in north Phoenix. Now, Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 49-year-old Jake Kelly was found unresponsive on the driveway of a home on John Cabot Road. That’s in the area of Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Police say Kelly died from blunt force injuries. No other details about what led up to Kelly’s death have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be submitted online here. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

