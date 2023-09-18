Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Phoenix convenience store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Check those numbers! A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold over the weekend at a Phoenix convenience store.

The winning ticket was purchased on Saturday at a QuikTrip located at the corner of 30th Street and Indian School Road. Saturday’s winning numbers were 8, 11, 19, 24 and 46, with a Powerball of 5 and Power Play of 2.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $638 million ($304.2 million cash value). So far, it ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot of all time.

