Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Phoenix convenience store

Monday night's drawing is worth an estimated $638 million.
Monday night's drawing is worth an estimated $638 million.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Check those numbers! A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold over the weekend at a Phoenix convenience store.

The winning ticket was purchased on Saturday at a QuikTrip located at the corner of 30th Street and Indian School Road. Saturday’s winning numbers were 8, 11, 19, 24 and 46, with a Powerball of 5 and Power Play of 2.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $638 million ($304.2 million cash value). So far, it ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot of all time.

