Phoenix firefighters hurt in crash involving fire engine, flatbed truck

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people, including several Phoenix firefighters, have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving a fire engine and a flatbed delivery truck late Monday morning.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near 40th Street and Roeser Road in southeast Phoenix. According to Phoenix Fire officials, firefighters were heading east on Wier Avenue while responding to a medical emergency when the collision occurred. Four firefighters and the driver of the other truck were taken to a hospital as a precaution in stable condition.

Video from the scene showed damage to the fire truck’s windshield and front passenger side tire. Officials say the gas tank on the flatbed truck was also punctured but was quickly sealed by hazardous materials crews.

Phoenix police officers are investigating what led up to the crash.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.