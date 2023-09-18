Phoenix Children’s celebrates 40 years in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s hard to believe, but Phoenix Children’s Hospital is celebrating 40 years in the Valley. During all these years, doctors, nurses and everyone in between have dedicated their lives to doing Something Good by taking care of our kids and families, and 40 years deserves a celebration. Arizona’s Family’s own Ian Schwartz was live to learn how PCH is marking this major milestone.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.