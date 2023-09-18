Your Life
Phoenix Children’s celebrates 40 years in the Valley

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Phoenix Children's Hospital opened 40 years ago. That kind of longevity and dedication deserves a celebration.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s hard to believe, but Phoenix Children’s Hospital is celebrating 40 years in the Valley. During all these years, doctors, nurses and everyone in between have dedicated their lives to doing Something Good by taking care of our kids and families, and 40 years deserves a celebration. Arizona’s Family’s own Ian Schwartz was live to learn how PCH is marking this major milestone.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

