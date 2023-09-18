Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

A ‘person of interest’ has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening by an unknown assailant.(Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A “person of interest” was detained in the investigation of the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, a department spokesperson said early Monday.

There was no additional information about the detained person but officials planned to hold a news conference later in the morning, said law enforcement technician Kimberly Herrera at the sheriff’s information bureau.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot as he sat in his patrol car at an intersection and died at a hospital after being found unconscious in the vehicle around 6 p.m. Saturday in the city of Palmdale, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

“Without warning, he was murdered while serving our community,” an emotional Luna said at a Sunday news conference during which he urged any potential witnesses to contact detectives.

The department released grainy surveillance video of a dark-colored sedan that pulled alongside the patrol car in the moments before the shooting. Luna said investigators believe the “vehicle of interest” is a gray Toyota Corolla manufactured between 2006 and 2012.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Latest News

The city of Chandler started testing a language translation device that can accommodate...
City of Chandler tests new language assistance device
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.
Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
5 prisoners sought by the US in a swap with Iran have been freed; Biden welcomes their return
A judge ruled that DACA, an Obama-era program, is unlawful.
DACA ruling only impacts new applicants