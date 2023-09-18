Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

A nice weekend ahead with temperature drops into the 90s

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Monday 09/18/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our morning with lows in the upper 70s and mostly clear skies. This afternoon we will see a high of around 102, and our average high this time of year is 100 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure that brought us the heat this weekend is moving east and a nice area of low pressure is moving toward us, which will cool things down nicely. Starting on Wednesday, we will see highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. That comfortable weather will stick with us through the weekend, and we expect to see the winds pick up a bit on Wednesday as that low approaches our state.

We only have two more weeks left of the monsoon, and there is no sign of any rain in the forecast. This year could go down as the driest monsoon ever on record.  We could end the year with just .17″ of rainfall.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Monday 09/18/23
Cooler days ahead
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Monday 09/18/23
Falling temperatures ahead for the Phoenix area
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Monday 09/18/23.
Still no rain but at least Arizona is cooling down
AZFMAILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Monday 09/18/23
Cool morning with cooler days ahead around Arizona