A nice weekend ahead with temperature drops into the 90s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our morning with lows in the upper 70s and mostly clear skies. This afternoon we will see a high of around 102, and our average high this time of year is 100 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure that brought us the heat this weekend is moving east and a nice area of low pressure is moving toward us, which will cool things down nicely. Starting on Wednesday, we will see highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. That comfortable weather will stick with us through the weekend, and we expect to see the winds pick up a bit on Wednesday as that low approaches our state.

We only have two more weeks left of the monsoon, and there is no sign of any rain in the forecast. This year could go down as the driest monsoon ever on record. We could end the year with just .17″ of rainfall.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.