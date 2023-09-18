Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say

Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.(Greenwood Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Louisiana officials made an unusual discovery on a highway last week.

On Sunday, the Greenwood Police Department made a post on Facebook saying dispatch had contacted them earlier in the week about a missile found on I-20.

The department was also told explosive ordnance disposal from Barksdale Air Force Base was 30 minutes out from the scene.

A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.(Greenwood Police Department)

The police chief and senior officer responded to the scene immediately.

When the officials arrived, they learned the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development had found a missile launcher mount that had somehow fallen off of an aircraft. No active missile had been found.

A door from an aircraft from the air force base was also recently found in Benton after it was believed to have fallen from the sky.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Latest News

From left, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, former prisoners in Iran, walk out of...
5 Americans detained in Iran walk free, released in deal for frozen Iranian assets
The crash happened shortly before noon Monday near 40th Street and Roeser Road.
Phoenix firefighters hurt in crash involving fire engine, flatbed truck
In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student is suspended twice for his hairstyle. The school says it isn’t discrimination
Officers stand in a hallway during an active shooter drill.
Outgunned: School police officers don’t always have access to guns with best range
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan