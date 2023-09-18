Meet the Phoenix journalist who helped change the face and voice of TV news

By Nicole Crites
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was a time when we didn’t see the representation or voices of Hispanic culture in the news unless it was bad news. We recently sat down with one of Phoenix’s first bilingual on-air reporters. Jesus Hernandez shot to network fame in Los Angeles, then returned to the Valley to amplify the stories that weren’t being told.

From day one, Hernandez has been true to his roots and all in on a dream.

“I was one of the very few brown faces, and it surprised a lot of people that I used my name, my original name – Jesus Hernandez,” he said. “And people were like what, ‘What did he say?’ At one point, my news director wanted me to change my name to Joe Hernandez.”

Before he broke into the industry in the early ‘70s, many people, including his professors, told him he’d never make it.

“I had a real thick accent,” he recalled. “They used to tell me, ‘You should go to Spanish radio.’”

Hernandez grew up in the barrio in South Phoenix, raised by a single mother who came up from Mexico to work farm labor through the Bracero Program.

“Barrio Campito, this was my playground,” Hernandez said as he walked us through the streets that are now mostly gravel lots, leveled and cleared of homes southwest of Chase Field.

“Poverty for me was always constant, but it was that struggle, that determination, that taught me you can accomplish what you want if you just continue to stay focused on your dream,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez served three years in the Army. When he came home from Vietnam, he was determined to get into the media industry and pay his dues.

“I said, ‘I’ll do anything -- sweep the floors or whatever,’” he told us.

He went from radio to promotions to production and voiceovers before getting his first break as an on-air television reporter. The Hispanic community immediately embraced Hernandez, finally seeing someone who looked like them on TV, sounded like them, and was able to spotlight stories and the voices of a culture that were not being given the microphone.

“Back then, it was a void. And I was one of the very first, very few voices for that community,” Hernandez said.

He saw things others maybe didn’t understand or weren’t looking for. He produced a documentary on the rich culture in Cuba and traveled to Mexico for the historic first visit by Pope John Paull II in 1979.

“‘El papa de la juventud, ' everyone kept calling him, and I told my producers, ‘They’re saying that he’s the Pope of the youth, the younger generation.’ He said, ‘What do you mean?’ We then shifted the focus of the story to talk about that,” Hernandez said.

His team went to an orphanage to interview people about the hope and promise of the pope to cover the greater significance of his visit beyond the event of his arrival.

Jesus put his heart into his storytelling and quickly catapulted to anchor CBS News in Los Angeles. He came back to his roots in the Valley for family.

“When I got into the industry, I used to take my boys and say, ‘Come on, you got to help me,” Hernandez said.

Both of his boys have worked for nearly three decades behind the scenes here at Arizona’s Family 3TV & CBS 5. His oldest, Caesar, is a newscast director. And his youngest, Serjio, is our chief photojournalist.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of what they’ve done,” Hernandez said.

That pride -- in his family, his culture, and his community -- is at the core of everything he does. Telling stories for more than 50 years now, his work is more of a passion than a profession. And it started with a dream.

“Never be less than the dream and continue to push for that dream. But never be less than that dream,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez has come full circle, profiling fellow Valley veterans with the Veterans Business Journey Project.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month

“I was one of the very few brown faces, and it surprised a lot of people that I used my name,...

Meet the Phoenix journalist who helped change the face and voice of TV news

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
“I was one of the very few brown faces, and it surprised a lot of people that I used my name, my original name – Jesus Hernandez.”

Something Good

The Phoenix Children's Hospital opened 40 years ago this week and we think that deserves...

Phoenix Children’s celebrates 40 years in the Valley

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
During all these years, doctors, nurses and everyone in between have dedicated their lives to doing Something Good by taking care of our kids and families.

Something Good

The Phoenix Children's Hospital opened 40 years ago it is celebrating for the occasion.

Phoenix Children's Hospital celebrates 40 years in the Valley

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Phoenix Children's Hospital opened 40 years ago. That kind of longevity and dedication deserves a celebration.

Hispanic Heritage Month

The Hispanic Mother-Daughter Program (HMDP) is an early-outreach middle and high school program...

Long-standing ASU program paves the way for Hispanic first-generation college students

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Arizona State University’s Hispanic Mother-Daughter Program is an early-outreach middle and high school program designed to help first-generation Arizona students prep for college.

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month

The 'El Grito' Festival is an electrifying celebration of Mexican Independence Day, featuring...

‘El Grito’ Festival in downtown Phoenix kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Gibby Parra met with Jorge Mendoza, the Consul General of Mexico in Phoenix, to give us a preview of the ‘El Grito’ Festival and explain why it’s so important.

Hispanic Heritage Month

While it's still called the Hispanic Mother-Daughter Program, neither gender nor ethnicity will...

ASU helps set up first-generation students for success in college and beyond

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST
|
The Hispanic Mother-Daughter Program was originally designed to serve Hispanic mothers and their daughters. Although the program has retained this name, neither gender nor ethnicity will be a consideration as participants are chosen for the program.

Hispanic Heritage Month

The Hispanic Mother-Daughter Program is an early-outreach middle and high school program...

Long-standing ASU programs paves the way for Hispanic first-generation college students

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST
|
The Hispanic Mother-Daughter Program is an early-outreach middle and high school program designed to help first-generation Arizona students prep for college.

Hispanic Heritage Month

The "El Grito" Festival is an electrifying celebration of Mexican Independence Day that will...

'El Grito' Festival in downtown Phoenix kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST
|
The "El Grito" Festival is an electrifying celebration of Mexican Independence Day that will immerse you in the rich culture, delicious cuisine, and captivating entertainment that Mexico has to offer.

Something Good

Scottsdale resident Shirley Gilbert bakes and sells pies to raise money for the Maui Humane...

Scottsdale woman bakes pies to raise funds for Maui Humane Society following wildfires

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Shirley Gilbert has already collected over $2,000 in orders, baking an average of 20 pies per day.

Something Good

A Scottsdale woman is baking pies to raise money for the Maui Humane Society following the...

Scottsdale woman bakes pies to raise money for Maui animals

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM MST
|
After hearing about the tragic wildfires in Hawai'i, Shirley Gilbert started baking pies and donating all proceeds to the Maui Humane Society. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.