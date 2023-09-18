Your Life
Man hospitalized after being stabbed at Scottsdale convenience store, suspect detained

It happened at a 7-11 near McDowell and Granite Reef Roads.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed at a convenience store in Scottsdale on Sunday afternoon.

Scottsdale police were called to a stabbing at a 7-11 near McDowell and Granite Reef Roads around 2 p.m. Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. An alleged suspect was detained as part of the investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the surrounding community.

