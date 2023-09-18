Man dead after overnight shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in north Phoenix. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday in a neighborhood south of Bell Road near 32nd Street. Officers found a man who was shot several times. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. It’s unknown what led to the shooting, and police have not said a suspect has been identified. Phoenix detectives are investigating.

