Man dead after overnight shooting in north Phoenix

Phoenix police say a man died Monday morning after he was shot several times the previous night in a Phoenix neighborhood.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:02 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in north Phoenix. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday in a neighborhood south of Bell Road near 32nd Street. Officers found a man who was shot several times. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. It’s unknown what led to the shooting, and police have not said a suspect has been identified. Phoenix detectives are investigating.

