Good Morning Glam: Falling into fall trends

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Welcome to our new morning show segment, Good Morning Glam! Each month, Veronica Amendola-Penzone, owner of BBV SALON in Old Town Scottsdale, will stop by Good Morning Arizona with the latest trends and makeover ideas.

This month’s topic is fall trends for hair and makeup, like the “hush cut” trend and new color highlights! And get ready, because big hair is back! Check out the videos for more, including the before and after!

Veronica Amendola-Penzone, owner of BBV Salon in Old Town Scottsdale, gives her take on the “hush cut” balayage and shadow root.

BBV SALON

7440 E. 6th Ave. #104, Scottsdale | (480) 874-8889

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Check out the before and after of this month's Good Morning Glam, showing that big hair is back! (Arizona's Family)

