Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Good Morning Glam: Falling into fall trends

Veronica Amendola-Penzone, owner of BBV Salon in Old Town Scottsdale, shows us the new hair and makeup craze taking over the season.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Welcome to our new morning show segment, Good Morning Glam! Each month, Veronica Amendola-Penzone, owner of BBV SALON in Old Town Scottsdale, will stop by Good Morning Arizona with the latest trends and makeover ideas.

This month’s topic is fall trends for hair and makeup, like the “hush cut” trend and new color highlights! And get ready, because big hair is back! Check out the videos for more, including the before and after!

Veronica Amendola-Penzone, owner of BBV Salon in Old Town Scottsdale, gives her take on the “hush cut” balayage and shadow root.

BBV SALON

7440 E. 6th Ave. #104, Scottsdale | (480) 874-8889

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Check out the before and after of this month's Good Morning Glam, showing that big hair is back!
Check out the before and after of this month's Good Morning Glam, showing that big hair is back!(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Latest News

The Phoenix Children's Hospital opened 40 years ago it is celebrating for the occasion.
Phoenix Children's Hospital celebrates 40 years in the Valley
The Arizona Heart Foundation's School of Ultrasound in Phoenix provides complimentary cardiac...
Free heart scans available for Arizona high schoolers
Check out the before and after of this months hair and makeup tips on our new segment, Good...
Good Morning Glam: Fall trends before and after
An ASU economics professor says labor has more leverage nowadays with the current labor market...
Labor movement resurges in major industries, including in Arizona