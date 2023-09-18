Your Life
Dozens of Arizona off-track betting sites to close when live racing ends at Turf Paradise

Turf Paradise won't resume live horse racing.
Turf Paradise won't resume live horse racing.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’ll be the end of an era next month for Turf Paradise, which will have a huge impact on horse racing betters across Arizona. The owner of Turf Paradise, Jerry Simms announced on Monday there won’t be any live racing at the track starting on Oct. 1. He said he is retiring and wants to spend more time with his family.

The move also has huge implications for Arizonans who bet on horses. Turf Paradise maintains 37 off-track betting sites throughout the state and since live racing is required to operate them, those locations will have to shut down. The sites are usually in bars and restaurants so customers can bet on horse and dog racing without having to be at the race track. According to the Arizona Department of Gaming, there are about 60 OTBs operating in the state.

