Cooler weather ahead for metro Phoenix

Our high-temperature today was 106 degrees, which is six degrees warmer than normal for this...
Our high-temperature today was 106 degrees, which is six degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.
By Holly Bock
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a week of quiet weather ahead of us with little to no rain chances throughout the work week. Our high-temperature today was 106 degrees, which is six degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year. The record for today is 109 degrees, set back in 2020. Temperatures should stay near the triple-digit mark Monday through Wednesday, then cool a couple of degrees, in the upper 90s, throughout the second half of the week into the weekend.

An area of low pressure will bring rain over the Great Basin during the middle of the week. This is what will cool our temperatures down slightly. It is not looking to bring any rain to Arizona with it, but it could create breezy conditions throughout Thursday. It’s a pretty quiet forecast all in all for this week! It’s a great time to get outdoors; just make sure you are staying hydrated, as the evening hours will still be pretty warm. Overnight lows this week will drop into the mid to lower 70s across the Valley.

