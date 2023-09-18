Your Life
Cooler days ahead

AZFMAILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Monday 09/18/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for clear skies and light winds for the start of the new week in Phoenix. We’ll be just slightly above normal for this time of year with a forecast high of 102 in the Valley this afternoon.

An area of low pressure off the coast of California this week will slowly push a ridge of high pressure over the Southwest further east. This will bring a gradual cooling of temperatures this week. Highs will drop to near 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday and to the upper 90s Thursday through Saturday. Morning temperatures will be pleasant as well, in the 70s, with outlying areas in the 60s.

Dry air moving into the state from the west will keep storm chances minimal across the state this week. A bit of lingering moisture means the White Mountains may see storms today, but the rest of the state will stay quiet and dry.

Next weekend, look for sunshine with mornings in the 60s and 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

