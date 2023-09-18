Arizona flight attendant arrested for bringing handgun through Philadelphia airport security

Police arrested the woman, who now also faces a federal financial penalty for carrying a gun to...
By CNN
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) -- A flight attendant was arrested by police at Philadelphia International Airport for attempting to travel with a loaded handgun on Friday, Sept. 15, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.

The woman had a .380 caliber handgun with her that was flagged as she went through security before working a flight, according to the TSA. The flight attendant lives in Arizona.

Police arrested the woman, who now also faces a federal financial penalty for carrying a gun to a checkpoint.

This comes just two weeks after the PHL TSA stopped a man who worked at a retail concession store within the airport from bringing a loaded handgun through security.

“It is well known publicly that passengers are not permitted to carry their firearms through our security checkpoints,” Christine Assili, TSA deputy federal security director at the airport, said. “But it is just as important that the public is aware that individuals who work at the airport also are not permitted to be in possession of a gun. We are equally focused on screening employees as well as travelers.”

There have been 31 firearms caught at PHL checkpoints in 2023 so far, the TSA said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

