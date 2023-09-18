Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Latest News

“I was one of the very few brown faces, and it surprised a lot of people that I used my name,...
Meet the Phoenix journalist who helped change the face and voice of TV news
Those who bring a gun through airport security could face a fine of up to $14,000.
173 guns confiscated at Phoenix Sky Harbor so far this year, TSA says
Phoenix city officials hope recent renovations at Solano Park improve safety for families.
Renovations completed at Solano Park in Phoenix
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
It took crews about a week to complete enough repairs for kids to return to school.
Mesa elementary school set to reopen Wednesday after being damaged by monsoon