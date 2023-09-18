Your Life
173 guns confiscated at Phoenix Sky Harbor so far this year, TSA says

Those who bring a gun through airport security could face a fine of up to $14,000.
Those who bring a gun through airport security could face a fine of up to $14,000.(MGN image)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to new numbers from the Transportation Security Administration, over 170 guns have been confiscated from travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor so far this year.

TSA says 173 guns have been found going through airport security as of Sept. 17, 2023. A total of 196 guns were confiscated in 2022 and 2021, and 124 guns were found in 2020.

When a firearm is found, TSA officers will contact local law enforcement to search the bag and confirm it is a gun. The law enforcement officer will determine if the traveler shouldn’t have the gun in their possession and what will happen to the traveler. Those who bring a gun through airport security could face a fine of up to $14,000.

For other prohibited items that aren’t guns found at the security checkpoint, travelers can get out of line and put the item in their checked bag, give it to a nontraveler, take it to their car, or voluntarily give it up at security. For more information about traveling with a firearm, click here.

