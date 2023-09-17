Temps stay in triple digits a few more days around Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Get ready for another sunny and hot Sunday in the Valley with above-average highs!

Temperatures are pleasant to start the day with many Valley spots in the 70s, but temps will warm up close to 105 this afternoon. The average high is 100.

Good news! Afternoon highs will start to drop as we head into another work week. Look for low 100s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the 90s return. We’ll see 99 on Thursday and 97 on Friday and Saturday. No rain is in sight for the Phoenix area.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.