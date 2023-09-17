Scottsdale nonprofit hosts auditions to find new dance crew members

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale nonprofit is searching for new members to join their dance crew and help inspire kindness within children in the Valley.

The Be Kind Project is a nonprofit that aims to impact students through relevant learning and youth opportunities that inspire academic achievement, healthy living and positive change in students’ lives. The organization hosts after-school classes, assemblies, fitness and gardening programs and more.

The nonprofit is looking for around 5-6 new members to join their Be Kind Dance Crew. The team consists of highly skilled and talented professional dancers and educators who connect with students and perform at events and school assemblies.

“Our mission is to inspire, educate and motivate students, and our main way is to do so through the Be Kind Crew. We use dance and spoken word to teach kids and anyone that it is cool to be kind. It’s a ten-skills Be Kind pledge that kids can put into action and any place to make sure they can create that change anywhere they go,” said Akellz, a member of the Be Kind Crew.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2-6 p.m. at Bender Performing Arts located at 3141 E. Beadsley Road. Unit 110, Phoenix, AZ 85050. Those interested must be at least 18 years old and have skills in dance, performing arts, theatre, film, music and spoken word. For more information on the Be Kind Project, click here.

