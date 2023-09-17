Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man hurt after shootout at a Laveen gas station

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting before 1:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and...
Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting before 1:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after a shootout at a gas station early Sunday morning in Laveen.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting before 1:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot a short distance away from a Circle K. Police learned the suspect ran from the area after he and the victim shot at each other.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, but detectives are investigating.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October

Latest News

The shooting happened at the Coral Gardens Apartments near 32nd and Roosevelt streets.
Man hospitalized after argument leads to shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 09/17/23
Another hot day before a cooling work week around Phoenix
Donald Hill was wanted on five counts of kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault.
'Armed and dangerous' fugitive captured in Coolidge
The organization is looking for around 5-6 new members to join their Be Kind Dance Crew.
Scottsdale nonprofit hosts auditions to find new dance crew members