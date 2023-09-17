Man hurt after shootout at a Laveen gas station

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after a shootout at a gas station early Sunday morning in Laveen.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting before 1:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot a short distance away from a Circle K. Police learned the suspect ran from the area after he and the victim shot at each other.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, but detectives are investigating.

