Man hospitalized after argument leads to shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument led to a suspect shooting a man at a Phoenix apartment complex early Sunday morning, police say.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Coral Gardens Apartments near 32nd and Roosevelt streets, where they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim was arguing with another man just before the shooting broke out. However, the suspect took off before police arrived. No description of the suspect has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

